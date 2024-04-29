Aevo (AEVO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $51.40 Million

Aevo (AEVO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Aevo has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One Aevo token can now be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00002425 BTC on exchanges. Aevo has a total market capitalization of $167.52 million and $51.40 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aevo

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 1.50225477 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $51,755,300.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

