Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 8,772 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Crown Castle makes up about 0.9% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 25.0% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 122.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 9.8% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,191. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $123.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.