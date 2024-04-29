Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowers Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.8% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $18,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 210,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 84.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $90.06. 997,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,664. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.23. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $95.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

