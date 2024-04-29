TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.0 days.
TomTom Price Performance
OTCMKTS TMOAY remained flat at $2.92 during trading on Monday. TomTom has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52.
About TomTom
