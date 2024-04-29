TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.0 days.

TomTom Price Performance

OTCMKTS TMOAY remained flat at $2.92 during trading on Monday. TomTom has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52.

About TomTom

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

