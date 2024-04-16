NuStar Energy L.P. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of NuStar Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NS stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 107.61%. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,344 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,316,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,573 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,941,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,112,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,061,000 after acquiring an additional 975,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.35%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

