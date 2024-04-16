Short Interest in Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Expands By 6.8%

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,478,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 4,194,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,478.0 days.
Delivery Hero Price Performance
Shares of DLVHF opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $48.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.67.
About Delivery Hero
