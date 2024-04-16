Short Interest in Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Expands By 6.8%

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,478,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 4,194,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,478.0 days.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Shares of DLVHF opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $48.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.67.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

