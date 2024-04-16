National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 34,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 14,110 shares.The stock last traded at $488.50 and had previously closed at $489.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Western Life Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Western Life Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $487.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,057,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

See Also

