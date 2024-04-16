Marietta Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,617 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.4% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. Insiders own 2.45% of the company's stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $11.46 on Tuesday, reaching $618.61. 1,967,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,593. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $639.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.48.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

