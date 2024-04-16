Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.92 and last traded at $49.05. Approximately 260,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 758,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.25.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URNM. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.