Short Interest in Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Increases By 19.1%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 168.0 days.
Barry Callebaut Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BYCBF remained flat at $1,500.00 during trading hours on Monday. Barry Callebaut has a 1-year low of $1,330.00 and a 1-year high of $2,175.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,445.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,508.63.
About Barry Callebaut
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barry Callebaut
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.