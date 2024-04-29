Short Interest in Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Increases By 19.1%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 168.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BYCBF remained flat at $1,500.00 during trading hours on Monday. Barry Callebaut has a 1-year low of $1,330.00 and a 1-year high of $2,175.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,445.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,508.63.

About Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

