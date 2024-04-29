Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.24

Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 556488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Safe Bulkers Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Institutional Trading of Safe Bulkers

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

