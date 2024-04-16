Independent Family Office LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Independent Family Office LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 7.7% of Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.06. 1,853,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,443. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

