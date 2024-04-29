Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 29th (AN, ARM, ATR, BALL, BRZE, CAH, CL, CNXC, EPAM, GLOB)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 29th:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $153.00 to $169.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $69.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $94.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $120.00 to $85.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $350.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $260.00 to $230.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $49.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $37.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $117.00 to $111.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Heartland BancCorp (OTC:HLAN) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $54.00 to $58.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $375.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $10.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $8.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $65.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $6.00 to $4.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target lowered by CIBC from $175.00 to $172.00. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target increased by CIBC from $207.00 to $220.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

