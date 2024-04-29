Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 182,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CADLF stock remained flat at $4.19 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. Cadeler A/S has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $5.18.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

