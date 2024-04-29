Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 182,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cadeler A/S Price Performance
CADLF stock remained flat at $4.19 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. Cadeler A/S has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $5.18.
Cadeler A/S Company Profile
