Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the March 31st total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cannabis Sativa Price Performance

OTCMKTS CBDS traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,121. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Cannabis Sativa has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

