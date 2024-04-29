Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the March 31st total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Cannabis Sativa Price Performance
OTCMKTS CBDS traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,121. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Cannabis Sativa has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cannabis Sativa
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.