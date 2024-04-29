Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.00

Shares of Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33.22 ($0.41), with a volume of 822142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.89 ($0.39).

Condor Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.59. The firm has a market cap of £66.40 million, a PE ratio of -3,150.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Condor Gold Company Profile

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United Kingdom and Nicaragua. It also explores for silver mines. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

