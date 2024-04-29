British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.50

Shares of British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 78.50 ($0.97), with a volume of 80 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.50 ($1.01).

British Smaller Companies VCT Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £211.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 78.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.70.

About British Smaller Companies VCT

(Get Free Report)

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.