Short Interest in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Expands By 40.5%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the March 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BSRTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,173. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

