Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,373,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 665,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after buying an additional 113,419 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCW traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $19.68. The stock had a trading volume of 63,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,497. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $22.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0792 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.