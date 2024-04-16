Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.71

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 263030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 15th. CIBC lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.11.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Down 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$308.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$503.00 million during the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$38,500.00. In related news, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$98,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$38,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 173,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,060 over the last ninety days. 6.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

