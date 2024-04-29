Ewa LLC Makes New $85,000 Investment in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Ewa LLC bought a new position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEF. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,952,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after buying an additional 1,017,590 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,474,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 76,410 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 471,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 25,733 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 365,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 111,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Telefónica Price Performance

NYSE TEF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,880. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

