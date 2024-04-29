Ewa LLC Invests $173,000 in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Ewa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 802 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 474.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MANH. DA Davidson raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.93. The stock had a trading volume of 218,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,292. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.04. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.37 and a 1-year high of $266.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

