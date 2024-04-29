Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWA LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,759 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,917 shares of company stock valued at $33,959,203 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $292.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,440,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,431. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.61 and its 200-day moving average is $292.58. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

