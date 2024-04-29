103,861 Shares in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ) Acquired by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,463,000. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 69.24% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,533,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,125,000.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.12. The stock had a trading volume of 31,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,280. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average is $100.83. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $101.16.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

