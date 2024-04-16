McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lowered by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.95. 1,261,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.75. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Citigroup cut their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.