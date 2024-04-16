Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 76,705 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 76,705 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC cut Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.80. 512,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,061. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day moving average is $112.66. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.85 and a 1 year high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,353 shares of company stock worth $3,688,883. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

