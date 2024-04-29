AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Given New $169.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $153.00 to $169.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s previous close.

AN has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AutoNation stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,986. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $123.81 and a 12-month high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 3.41%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 18.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total transaction of $1,669,866.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,267,860 shares in the company, valued at $659,640,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total value of $539,563.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total transaction of $1,669,866.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,267,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,640,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,279 shares of company stock valued at $19,361,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $919,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

