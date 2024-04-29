Scotiabank Lowers Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target to $50.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $65.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.70. The stock had a trading volume of 346,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,900. Perficient has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $96.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Perficient had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Perficient news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,149 shares of company stock worth $885,619 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,360 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 328.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,856 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after buying an additional 142,427 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,403 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 389.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 37,028 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 29,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,958 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 158,842 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

