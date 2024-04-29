Scotiabank Cuts Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $50.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nextracker in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Shares of NXT stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.35. 1,447,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,136,366. Nextracker has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $710.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.53 million. Analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nextracker news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 24,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

