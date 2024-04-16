Insider Buying: Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) insider Bob Cowdell purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($28,631.89).

Bob Cowdell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

On Friday, February 16th, Bob Cowdell acquired 10,000 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £12,100 ($15,062.87).

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance

RECI traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 115.50 ($1.44). 264,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,250. The stock has a market cap of £260.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,045.45 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 124.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. Real Estate Credit Investments Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 109.50 ($1.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 134.50 ($1.67).

Real Estate Credit Investments Dividend Announcement

About Real Estate Credit Investments

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,909.09%.

(Get Free Report)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.