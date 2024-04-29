General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.54 and last traded at $45.81. 2,716,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 17,270,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.84.

Several research firms have commented on GM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in General Motors by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 74,194 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 93,754 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51,336 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in General Motors by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd lifted its stake in General Motors by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 41,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

