Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Up 0.6%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.44 and last traded at $74.74. 1,302,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,546,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at $54,243,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,079 shares of company stock worth $8,769,653. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

