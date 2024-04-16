Wealth Alliance Purchases 54,100 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 465.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,948,000 after acquiring an additional 135,766 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,598,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,398. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $49.88. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.