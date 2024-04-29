1,160 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Bought by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,160 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. CWM LLC grew its position in UiPath by 19.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 104.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 102,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 196.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 332,715 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 220,618 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,846 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 51.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,534 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 30,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PATH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.72. 3,786,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,639,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. Research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,591,360. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

