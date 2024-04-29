Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) versus Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Head to Head Comparison

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sigma Lithium and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sigma Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 99.73%. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $1.35, indicating a potential upside of 75.78%. Given Sigma Lithium’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$97.85 million ($0.73) -20.49 Avino Silver & Gold Mines $43.89 million 2.28 $540,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium.

Volatility & Risk

Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium N/A -51.57% -25.78% Avino Silver & Gold Mines 1.23% 4.53% 3.75%

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Sigma Lithium on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.