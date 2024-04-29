Intrust Bank NA Has $20.88 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,611 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 2.4% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $20,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $76,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.17. 265,591 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

