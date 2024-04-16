Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Purchases £150.29 in Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Lynda Shillaw bought 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £150.29 ($187.09).

Harworth Group Price Performance

LON HWG remained flat at GBX 131 ($1.63) on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 48,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,539. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 119.47. The company has a market capitalization of £423.82 million, a PE ratio of 1,091.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.87. Harworth Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.40 ($1.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.28 ($1.77).

Get Harworth Group alerts:

Harworth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 1.02 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is presently 833.33%.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. It operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Further Reading

