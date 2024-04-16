Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the March 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,190,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GPIQ traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,279. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $46.89.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd.

