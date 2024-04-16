Michael Tobin Purchases 2,500 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £6,500 ($8,091.62).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Michael Tobin bought 4,490 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £10,551.50 ($13,135.19).

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael Tobin bought 4,080 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £9,996 ($12,443.67).

On Friday, January 19th, Michael Tobin bought 3,843 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £9,991.80 ($12,438.44).

Audioboom Group Stock Performance

LON:BOOM traded down GBX 15 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 255 ($3.17). The stock had a trading volume of 67,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,212. Audioboom Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 130 ($1.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 390 ($4.85). The stock has a market cap of £41.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 252.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 231.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.71.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

