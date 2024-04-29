Toncoin (TON) One Day Volume Reaches $122.97 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $5.25 or 0.00008326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $17.93 billion and $122.97 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011179 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001373 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,080.31 or 1.00014114 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012361 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00101712 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,105,908,743 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,105,881,814.267657 with 3,472,469,326.9632254 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.32683154 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 302 active market(s) with $123,762,301.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.