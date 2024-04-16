iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Wealth Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,078 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $133,439,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $82.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,428,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,598. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average is $76.35. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

