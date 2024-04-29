Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 38,384,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 95,138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Nikola Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $882.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nikola

In related news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at $93,633,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,706,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,754,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,542 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Nikola by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,466,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,089 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,588,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,365 shares during the period. 37.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

