SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 10%

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) traded down 10% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.08. 89,616,892 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 53,107,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 10.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057,233 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,601,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $71,349,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,659,000 after buying an additional 199,949 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,371,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,931,000 after buying an additional 584,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

