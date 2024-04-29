JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $194.22 and last traded at $194.18. Approximately 1,251,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 9,327,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.49.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $555.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.36 and its 200-day moving average is $170.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 24,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the third quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

