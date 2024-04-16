Dakota Wealth Management Sells 657 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.41. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $55.74.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

