Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $459.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $471.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.58. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $357.85 and a 12 month high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,728 shares of company stock worth $19,479,753 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $504.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.91.

View Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.