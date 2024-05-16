GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Acquired by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 427.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,161 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.16% of GrafTech International worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 2,209.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 431,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 412,636 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,521,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,959 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,451 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, GrafTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

NYSE:EAF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.78. 1,558,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $457.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd acquired 2,303,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $4,100,406.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,535,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,573,323.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,293,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,806,743. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

