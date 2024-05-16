Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Shares Down 0.2%

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.07 and last traded at $37.16. Approximately 137,636 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,031,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.501 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,917,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,344,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,570 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,640,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,541,000. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.3% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,173,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,496,000 after purchasing an additional 784,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

