BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,555 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,953 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,104,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BME traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 37,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,742. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.