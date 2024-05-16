ARGA Investment Management LP Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 249.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,198 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in TriMas were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at $909,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRS stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.80. 197,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,018. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 6,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.27 per share, for a total transaction of $157,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,894.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 6,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.27 per share, for a total transaction of $157,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,894.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 1,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,880.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,681 shares of company stock worth $647,113 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

